JD(U) joins BJP’s call for anti-blackmoney day on Nov 8

The JD(U) on Thursday announced its support to its ally BJP’s decision to observe November 8, the first anniversary of the demonetisation decision, as “anti-blackmoney day”. JD(U) chief spokesperson K C Tyagi said his party will join BJP’s planned nation-wide programmes on the day and also hold its own events. He pointed out that Bihar Chief Minister and party president Nitish Kumar had offered his support to demonetisation soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it in a televised address to the nation last year.

Kumar was then part of an opposition alliance and had broken ranks with the Congress and other parties to support the move.

“We have always stood against black money. We welcome the BJP’s announcement and will support and join its programmes,” he said.

