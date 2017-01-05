LIVE: PM Modi praises Nitish Kumar for making arrangements for Prakash Parv in Patna

PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna on Thursday. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news) PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna on Thursday. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were Thursday seen sharing stage in Patna on the occasion of Prakash Parv celebrations being held to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. He and the Bihar CM were attending a function at Gandhi Maidan where a makeshift gurdwara has been set up.

The two are sharing stage for the first time after Nitish defeated the BJP in the assembly elections held towards the end of 2015. It is also PM Modi’s first visit to the state after demonetisation. The move had the Bihar CM’s support even though his party, JD-U, criticised it.

Extending greetings to the nation earlier in the day, PM Modi, in a series of tweets, said, “Guru Gobind Singh ji’s entire life was devoted to serving the people and fighting for values of truth, justice and compassion. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was blessed with indomitable courage and tremendous knowledge and his bravery is etched in the heart and mind of every Indian.”

Modi will also release special commemorative stamps on Prakash Parv. Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal, Union Minsters Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan and other dignitaries will also participate in the celebrations.

LIVE UPDATES OF PM’s speech

