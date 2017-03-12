Declare holiday on ‘Cheti Chand’: Sindhi outfit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

An organisation representing the Sindhi community has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Sindhi New Year ‘Cheti Chand’ as a general holiday every year. This year, Cheti Chand falls on March 29.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Bharatiya Sindhi Samaj (BSS) President Pradeep Bhavnani said the Government should declare Sindhi New Year as a holiday just as other minority communities have been given this facility.

He said the community, whose members are scattered all over the country, have contributed in nation-building.