PM Modi neglecting non-BJP members of NDA: CP Joshi

Senior Congress leader C P Joshi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is neglecting non-BJP constituents of the National Democratic Alliance. The AICC general secretary also accused the prime minister of violating parliamentary democracy soon after assuming power in 2014.

“The poll partners of the BJP in the NDA are neglected by the prime minister. The government at the Centre is not known as the NDA government but Modi government,” Joshi told a party meeting in Aizawl. “The government has been working under the RSS and indulging in religious persecution against minorities,” he alleged and said such “dictatorial and anti-secular activities” of the government would bring its downfall.

