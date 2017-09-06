PM Narendra Modi to Indian community in Yangon LIVE Updates: Our freedom movement history incomplete without Myanma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Suu Kyi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Suu Kyi.

On his visit to Myanmar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon. Modi arrived in Myanmar on the second leg of his two-nation trip after he travelled to the southeastern Chinese city Xiamen where he attended the annual BRICS Summit.

Earlier in the day, Modi held wide-ranging talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, asserted that it was important to maintain the security and stability of the land and maritime boundaries of the two countries.

LIVE UPDATES

7:32 pm: India wants to walk ahead with technoology. The scale of investment happening in railways, transport, solar has never happened before. Sagar mala project is being undertaken. With infrastructure development, we are also trying to develop infra-class. One integral part of this is the farmers. Just like Green and white revolution, India is walking towards blue and sweet revolution concerning fisheries and honeybees.

7:31 pm: We have pledged to develop a new India by the time Indian independence turns 75. We will develop a poverty-free, caste-free, terrorism free, disparity-free India

7:30 pm: We are not merely changing India. we are developing a new India

7:28 pm: Sushmaa Swaraj is the one-stop solution for all problems faced by Indians in abroad. She is very sensitive to the needs of people. People come to her with their problems on Twitter. Indian Embassy doors are always open for you.

7:26 pm: We started ‘Know India’ for the oversea Indians. We were overwhelmed to see participation from across the generations. Before coming here, I had asked you for suggestions on Narendra Modi App. We have been trying to ensure development of oversee Indians right from the first day of our government.

7:23 pm: During my visit to Sri Lanka, Tamils welcomed me with open arms. In Saudi Arabia, I was welcomed with love. We feel proud that not only have you grown outside our country but have maintained Indian traditions and carried them with you. On June 21, International Yoga day is celebrated across the globe and India is synonymous with it. This global recognition of yoga is possible only because of you.

7:21 pm: Mahatma Gandhi, Lala Lajpat Rai and Tilak have been to this place. Indian freedom struggle will be incomplete without the mention of Myanmar.

7:19 pm: This is the place where Subhash Chnadra Bose famously said, “You give me blood, I will give you freedom.” This prompted the youths not only in India but in different parts of the globe to participate in the freedom struggle. I got a chance to meet few of them today.

7:17 pm: India Myanmar are not only connected by border but also feelings.

7:15 pm: I am seeing a mini India in front of me. You have come from different parts of India and I am pleased to meet you as you represent thousands of years of civilisation of the great sons and daughters of India as well as Myanmar.

7:14 pm: PM Modi says he is very happy to be in this historically rich place.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd