Top stories at 2 pm, March 12: PM’s Delhi roadshow, BJP want Parrikar as Goa CM, Jethmalani’s letter to Justice Karnan

Celebrations at the BJP's UP headquarters in Lucknow after the unprecedented victory in the assembly election, Saturday. Tashi Tobgyal

PM Modi to address roadshow in capital

Following BJP’s victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Delhi on Sunday is preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow. PM Modi is expected also do a victory walk and a speech. A grand welcome awaits him at the party headquarters in New Delhi after that. This is the first time Narendra Modi is making a public appearance since the election results came out on Saturday. Earlier party president Amit Shah had said that BJP is set to form government in 4 states, and it is the victory of PM’s leadership as PM Modi was the face of BJP’s poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP MLAs want Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister

Goa’s newly-elected BJP MLAs have passed a resolution on Sunday demanding the return of Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar as the state’s chief minister. BJP MLA Michael Lobo told reporters. “We want Parrikar as the CM of Goa. We have faxed our resolution to party President Amit Shah,” Lobo told reporters. Before his elevation as the Defence Minister in November 2014, Parrikar served as Chief Minister of Goa. The resolution was passed at a meeting of BJP MLAs at a meeting attended by Manohar Parrikar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and caretaker Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. Read More

Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

‘I am convinced you have lost your mind’: Ram Jethmalani in open letter to Justice Karnan

After Justice CS Karnan of Calcutta High Court claimed that he was being targetted because he was from the Dalit community, senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Sunday wrote a scathing letter to him saying the former has “lost his mind”. “I am sorry to tell you that I am convinced you have lost your mind. Your behaviour is that of a lunatic and some day that may be the only defence available to you though with no bright change of success,” Jethmalani wrote in the letter. Justice Karnan had earlier alleged corruption among several sitting and retired judges following which he was summoned by the Supreme Court. A bailable warrant was issued against him for contempt following which he claimed that the order was an ” issue of caste”. Read More

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara.

Preet Bharara ‘fired’ by President Donald Trump’s administration

India-born US attorney Preet Bharara on Saturday was “fired” by the Trump administration after he refused to quit following orders to the 46 Obama administration-appointed attorneys to resign immediately. 48-year-old Bharara one of the most high-profile federal prosecutors in the US known for crusading against public corruption, had been asked by the acting deputy attorney general on Friday to immediately submit resignations. He had earlier tweeted from his personal Twitter account saying: “I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honour of my professional life.” Read More

Captain Amarinder Singh.

Captain Amarinder Singh holds press conference following victory, addresses Punjab’s drug problem

Congress chief ministerial candidate, Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday chaired the party’s legislative meeting in Patiala before meeting Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore to stake claim to form government. Following the meeting, he addessed the media and spoke on a host of issues including the Sutlej issue and the drug menace in the state. Amarinder said that his government will work hard to tackle the drug problem and that its priority will be to work in the field of health and education. He said that psychiatrists will be needed to help the youth come out of drug addiction. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on Congress’ win in Punjab and that he assured required help from the Central government. Read More