PM Modi mocked Uttarakhand quake tragedy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of mocking the tragedy of Uttarakhand earthquake and insulting the freedom struggle, but not answering the questions raised by the Opposition on demonetisation.

“The Prime Minister mocks the tragedy of Uttarakhand and insults the freedom struggle but has no answers to the Opposition’s questions,” he tweeted after the Prime Minister took a jibe at him in Parliament, saying “the earthquake has finally occurred”, referring to Monday night’s tremors in Uttarakhand.

In December, Rahul had said that he possessed certain material against the Prime Minister, and if he spoke in Parliament, there would be an “earthquake”.

The Congress vice-president also took a dig at Modi over his demonetisation surgery remarks on the economy, saying “a quack endangers life”.

The PM, while defending the demonetisation move in the Lok Sabha, said, “When can you have an operation? When the body is healthy. The economy was doing well and thus our decision was taken at the right time.”

Later, sharing the dais again with Samajwadi Party president and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at a rally in Meerut, Rahul said that the Congress-SP alliance has led to a storm in Uttar Pradesh. “This storm will finish Narendra Modi, BJP, Mayawati and BSP,” he said.

Reacting to a previous remark of the PM about a “BJP storm” sweeping the state, Akhilesh said: “We are Samajwadi people. Even if there is a storm we will face it head on. We know how to paddle the ‘cycle’ (SP’s poll symbol) through a storm.”

Referring to the 1857 Meerut uprising, Rahul told the gathering, “You taught the British a lesson… People fought to free the country of the Company Raj. But today Narendra Modi is bringing a kind of Company Raj in India.” He said Modi was favouring a few corporates and his government has waived off “Rs 1.10 lakh crore owed by the richest 50 families”.

Both Rahul and Akhilesh accused the PM of making false promises. “He has not fulfilled the promise of giving employment to two crore youths,” said Rahul, while Akhilesh asked the people if the PM has fulfilled his promise of transferring Rs 15 lakhs to their bank accounts.

With PTI inputs