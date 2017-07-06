VIDEO: When PM Modi met Moshe Holtzberg — toddler who survived 26/11 attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with the 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg, one of the survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in Jerusalem, Israel on Wednesday. Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is also seen. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with the 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg, one of the survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in Jerusalem, Israel on Wednesday. Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is also seen. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Israeli Moshe Holtzberg, who lost his parents in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, marking a poignant moment on his tour. Welcoming PM Modi to Israel, the boy read out a letter. “Namaste pradhan mantri Hindustan ka, aapka swagat hain humhare desh mein (Welcome to our country, Prime Minister of India),” the 11-year-old read the letter as both the prime ministers stood beside him smiling.

“My name is Moshe Holtzberg, the son of Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg. I was 11 years old, I was saved by very own nanny Sandra Samuel, may God bless her. I and every child thank God and love to play and I be a good student. This is my house, I hope I’ll be able to visit Mumbai,” Moshe read describing his background and how he was saved in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

This is the first time Moshe spoke about the attacks. Speaking before Modi made it more special. In 2008, when Moshe was two, his parents Rivka and Gavriel Holtzberg was serving as emissaries of Chabad in Mumbai. They were killed along with six others by terrorists at the Nariman House.

As he finished his letter, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the young boy to accompany him on his tour to India on the invitation of Modi.

Here’s what Moshe Holtzberg said to PM Modi

The boy’s grandfather Rabbi Nachman Holtzberg standing beside clapped to encourage the boy. The Indian nanny Ms Samuel, who has been recognised as an honorary citizen of Israel for saving the then two-year-old Moshe, was there as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd