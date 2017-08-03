PM Modi meets BJP MPs from Maharashtra, Goa; asks them to connect with people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged the BJP MPs from Maharashtra and Goa to “rise above” their political activities and connect with the people through public welfare works. Modi, who met the MPs from the two western states at his residence here, also told them to be involved with those from the deprived sections of the society as public representatives, according to an official statement.

The change in the people’s mindset towards development should be understood, he told the MPs, as he asked them to be involved with the masses through welfare activities. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is also an MP from Maharashtra, was also present at the meeting.

The MPs from the western states told the prime minister that the various schemes launched by his government in the last three years had a big positive impact on the lives of the poor in the country. It was Modi’s eighth meeting with BJP MPs at his residence during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. These meetings are being coordinated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App