PM Modi meets Bhutan royals, presents official football of FIFA U-17 World Cup to Prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met King and Queen of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jetsun Pema Wangchuck along with Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck. The PM also presented the Prince of Bhutan, an official football of the FIFA U-17 World Cup and a chess set.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with Bhutan’s royal couple comes hours after President Ram Nath Kovind met them and expressed his deep appreciation for Bhutan’s support in resolving the recent stand-off with China at Doklam. The manner in which both India and Bhutan stood together to address the situation in Doklam “is a clear testimony to our friendship”, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. Kovind, who met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the queen and the prince at Rashtrapati Bhavan, said the security concerns of India and Bhutan are indivisible and mutual.

(Source: PMO) (Source: PMO)

The president also “conveyed deep appreciation for the King of Bhutan’s personal involvement and guidance and the support provided by Bhutan in addressing the recent situation in the Doklam area”, the statement said. India and China’s troops were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam, a tri-junction between Sino-India and Bhutanese border near Sikkim, from June 16 this year after Indian Army personnel stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the disputed area.

PM Modi presents Bhutan Prince the official football of FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2017. (Source: PMO) PM Modi presents Bhutan Prince the official football of FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2017. (Source: PMO)

