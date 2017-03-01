Modi Maharajganj rally LIVE: UP resembles Saharan Africa, says PM

PM Narendra Modi at an election rally in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) PM Narendra Modi at an election rally in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing an election rally at Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh before the sixth phase of polling in the state. Speaking at the rally, the PM said, “People have made BJP victorious in five phases that has taken place so far, you only have to give bonus in the sixth phase.”

People have made BJP victorious in the 5 phases that took place, you only have to give us a bonus in the 6th & 7th phase: PM in Maharajganj pic.twitter.com/abURzJsZkV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 1, 2017

#WATCH PM Modi says, “Cong has talented ppl who’ll sell coconut juice in London & set up potato factories in UP. Who’ll save you from them?” pic.twitter.com/qT5yeOS2Uw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 1, 2017

1:48 pm: “One has expertise in ruining the country, other has expertise in ruining UP. What will happen if they come together?”asked PM on SP-Congress alliance

1:44 pm: Juice santre,nimbu ka hota hai.Nariyal ka juice hota hai kya? Nariyal Kerala mein hota hai par ye Manipur me nariyal ka juice nikalenge: PM

1:41 pm: Cong neta ne Manipur me kaha vo nariyal ka juice nikal ke London me bechenge.Gareeb se gareeb bache ko pata hai nariyal ka pani hota hai, said PM

1:36 pm: Desh ne dekh liya Harvard (University) walon ki soch kya hoti hai or hardwork ki soch kya hoti: PM on GDP growth rate during, said PM Modi

1:35 pm: Ek taraf vo hain jo Harvard(Univ.)ki baat karte hain or ek taraf ye gareeb ka beta hardwork se desh ki economy badalne me laga hai, said PM on GDP

1:30 pm: UP Govt ki website pe bataya gaya hai “life in UP is short and uncertain, in this respect UP resembles Saharan Africa”: PM in Maharajganj

1:28 pm: I started Swachh Bharat Abhyan across India, but people of UP took it to another level by cleaning all dirt from politics in the state: PM

1:27 pm: 5 phases ka hisaab lagg chuka hai, UP ki janta 15 saal ka badla le rahi hai. Jinhone UP ko loota unse log chun-chun ke badla lenge: PM Modi

