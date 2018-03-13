PM Modi, Emmanuel Macron inaugurate UP’s largest solar power plant

At the solar plant in Mirzapur on Monday. (PTI Photo) At the solar plant in Mirzapur on Monday. (PTI Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron flew down to Varanasi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to inaugurate the state’s largest solar power plant in the neighbouring district of Mirzapur. He spent the rest of the day touring the temple city, concluding his four-day bilateral visit to the country.

The two leaders landed in Varanasi at around 11 am and then flew to Mirzapur, where they inaugurated the 75 MW solar power plant built with French assistance under the International Solar Alliance (ISA) programme at an approximate cost of Rs 600 crore. Generating solar energy was one of the 14 pacts the two leaders had signed at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday.

On returning to Varanasi, Modi and Macron visited the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Handicraft Centre, where dance dramas were staged for the dignitaries, and artisans demonstrated their art. At around 2.30 pm, the two leaders drove down to Assi Ghat where cheering school students and local residents lined the streets, waving balloons and flags of India and France. According to a PTI report, Macron was given a traditional welcome with showering of petals, and a Shehnai recital.

Macron and Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, then boarded a cruise boat decked with flowers which sailed along the riverbank down to Dashashwamedh Ghat. Dances and performances lined each ghat and flags of the two countries adorned the banks. Macron watched episodes of Ramleela and recital of Ramcharitmanas by artistes while passing through Tulsi Ghat. At Prabhu and Chetsingh ghats, the episode of the first sermon by Lord Buddha to his five disciples was enacted.

After the two leaders had lunch at Hotel Taj Nadesar, Modi and Adityanath addressed a large public gathering at the DLW grounds, thanking the “people of Banaras for extending their welcome to France”.

