PM Modi likely to address Indian diaspora in Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2014. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2014. (File Photo)

Believed to be planned along the lines of his Madison Square Garden address in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak to the Indian diaspora in Houston, Texas during his proposed visit in June, The Hindu reported.

According to The Hindu, officials involved with organising the event claimed that PM Modi was invited by community leaders in Houston to address an event similar to “the kind he held in Madison Square Gardens in 2014 and in Silicon Valley in 2015”.

The invitation to visit Houston had come in February, after a delegation of NRI community leaders met Modi in Delhi, and requested him to plan his next diaspora event in Texas, the report said. Earlier in March, US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, at a meeting with Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, strongly pushed for PM Modi’s Houston visit. Perry said Modi’s visit would improve energy cooperation between the two countries, adding a new dimension to bilateral ties.

The NASA Johnson Space Centre would also be an attraction considering Modi’s interest in space diplomacy. India-US space cooperation and plans to launch a joint satellite in 2021 are also areas where Modi would look to build relations with the US, the report added. The Texas visit is under “serious consideration” and the PMO will reportedly take a call by end of next week.

Earlier in April, when United States National Security Advisor HR McMaster met Modi, it was finalised that India and US would hold bilateral talks in June, with the Prime Minister visiting US for the fifth time in three years. The proposed visit will be his first after President Donald Trump assumed office in January this year.

