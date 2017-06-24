PM Modi leaves for three-nation tour of Portugal, US and The Netherlands

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Portugal, after which he shall visit USA and Netherlands for important bilateral visits. PM Narendra Modi leaves for Portugal, after which he shall visit USA and Netherlands for important bilateral visits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for his three-nation tour visit to Portugal, United States and The Netherlands. On Saturday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Portugal, his first destination, where he will meet with Prime Minister Antonio Costa. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Modi said the “historical and friendly ties” between the two nations have improved since PM Costa visited India in January 2017.

Talking about his meeting with Costa, PM Modi said the two would “review the progress of various joint initiatives and decisions”. Modi also said the two nations will work towards increasing bilateral ties in several areas including economy, science and technology, space and counter-terrorism. “I also see significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also said that he will meet with Indian community living in the country during the visit.

After Portugal, PM Modi will head to the United States on the invitation of President Donald Trump. It will be Modi’s first meeting with Trump. In a Facebook post, PM Modi said that he has spoken to the US President on phone and both the leaders wish to wish to work towards mutual benefit of their people. PM Modi also said he aims to form wide and robust partnership between the two nations during his meeting with President Trump. “I look forward to building a forward looking vision for our partnership with the new Administration in the United States under President Trump,” he wrote. PM Modi also said that he will meet with several of Trump’s cabinet colleague and American CEOs. “As in the past, I look forward to interacting with the Indian diaspora in the United States as well,” he added.

After his two-day visit to US, PM Modi is scheduled to head to The Netherlands on June 27. In a Facebook post, he said that the two nations will mark the 70 years of diplomatic relations. Talking about his schedule in Netherlands, he said that he will have an official meeting with Dutch PM Mark Rutte, with whom he will have a discussion on global issues including counter-terrorism and climate change. “I will also call on King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and meet Queen Maxima,” he added. He will meet with CEOs of Dutch companies and “will encourage them to join the Indian growth story.” PM Modi will also address the Indian diaspora in the country. “I look forward to engaging with the Indian community in the Netherlands,” he said.

