PM Modi leaves for Germany after historic Israel visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday left for the German city of Hamburg to attend the G20 Summit after wrapping up his historic three-day visit to Israel during which he discussed key issues like terrorism and economic cooperation with the top Israeli leadership.

“I thank the people and Government of Israel for their hospitality. This successful visit will add more energy to India-Israel relations,” Modi said in a tweet.

“A historic visit, filled with many firsts and the promise of future ends as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes beyond protocol again to bid farewell to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi),” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in a tweet.

“As journey concludes, voyage begins. With sea of opportunities ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes ground-breaking visit. #IndiaIsraelFriendship,” he said in another tweet.

Modi, who became the first Indian prime minister to visit the Jewish nation, signed seven agreements to boost bilateral cooperation in key areas like science and technology, water, research and space.

The historic visit saw India and Israel elevate their ties to the strategic partnership level with both vowing to do “much more together” to combat growing radicalisation and terrorism while pitching for strong action against those financing and providing sanctuaries to terror groups.

During the visit, Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and underlined the need for the establishment of a just and durable peace in the region that has been marred by years of conflict. This year, India and Israel are marking 25 years of their diplomatic relations. Modi will attend the G-20 Summit being hosted by Germany on July 7-8 in Hamburg. The theme chosen for this year is ‘Shaping an Inter-connected World’.

