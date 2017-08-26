PM Modi leaves for Bihar to conduct aerial survey of flood-affected regions

PM Narendra Modi leaving for his visit to Bihar on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@ANI) PM Narendra Modi leaving for his visit to Bihar on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday left for Bihar to visit the flood affected areas. The Prime Minister is set to conduct an aerial survey of the affected regions in the state and take a toll of the ongoing situation and other relief works. Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD questioned the purpose of Modi’s visit to the state now that the water has already receded in many parts.

Citing it as a “drama” by the PM, Lalu told TV reporters, “I have come to know that Prime Minister Modi will visit flood-hit Bihar to take stock of the situation. It is a drama and the flood is an excuse. He is coming on an air trip. He will now visit flood victims as the floodwaters are receding. Where was he when nearly 400 people died and lakhs of people were forced to flee their homes and take shelter on elevated roads and embankments under the sky.”

PM Modi will land in Purnea at 11 am and will conduct an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Seemanchal region including Kishanganj, Araria and Katihar following which he will reach Patna to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet on the flood situation. PM Modi will visit the CM’s residence 1 Anne Marg at 1 PM for lunch and then return to Delhi.

The 2017 Bihar floods has been one of the worst in recent times in the state claiming over 300 lives affecting over 15 districts in its wake. The unexpected floods caused displacement of over 7 lakh people from various parts of the state including Purnea and Champaran. Now that the water has started receding from most parts, people are returning to their homes.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had also conducted an aerial survey of the regions affected by the floods.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd