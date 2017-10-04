PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS in Bilaspur

At the PM’s rally on Luhunu Ground in Bilaspur Tuesday. (Pradeep Kumar) At the PM’s rally on Luhunu Ground in Bilaspur Tuesday. (Pradeep Kumar)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 3151-crore AIIMS project in Bilaspur aimed at bringing a qualitative change in the state’s health care infrastructure. Bilaspur is the native town of Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

The PM showered praise on Nadda for his ministry’s flagship Inder Danush programme aimed to immunise all children under the age of two before

next Diwali.

Earlier, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Governor Acharya Devvrat joined the Prime Minister at Indoor Sports Complex to lay foundation stone for AIIMS,and dedicate Rs 70 crore steel processing plant at Khandrori (Kangra) and lay foundation stone of IIT.

The AIIMS in Bilaspur is proposed to be constructed in 205 acres provided by the state government. It will have 20 specialities, 13 ro 14 operation threatres and 100 seats for MBBS, beside 750 bedded hospital, revealed Nadda.

At the event, Virbhadra Singh thanked the Prime Minister for laying the foundation stone. He urged him to get it completed at the earliest. Later, Prime Minister said that the proposed Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), which will come in Una district, will not be simply another college but a centre to produce the best in the field of information Technology.

The IIIT will be constructed at the cost of Rs 128 crore. The Centre will bear 50 per cent cost, while 35 per cent of the finances will be borne by the state government and the remaining 15 per cent by industry partners — HP Power Corporation and HP Power Transmission Corporation.

PM Modi also dedicated a steel processing plant in Kangra district online from the Water Sports Complex on the banks of the Gobind Sagar dam. He launched Tata Digital Nerve Centre for Bilaspur and Kullu districts for quality primary health care. It will facilitate quality health care in rural areas of the state. An initiative of Tata Consultancy Services, the digital nerve centre has touched 15 million people throughout the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App