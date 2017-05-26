PM Modi at IARI highlights: Agriculture sector needs ‘Evergreen Revolution’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As the BJP-led NDA government completes three years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid foundation stone for Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Assam’s Gogamukh. He had earlier addressed a public rally in Dhola in Assam. He also inaugurated India’s longest road bridge over the Brahmaputra that will cut travel time for commuters by five hours. He announced that the bridge will be named after late singer Bhupen Hazarika, who was born in Sadia.

Here are the highlights:

2.40 pm: With highways, railways, waterways, airways & i-ways…With these 5 elements, we want our Northeast to grow and contribute more: PM Modi

2.39 pm: Agriculture sector needs ‘Evergreen Revolution’… ‘Sadakaal Haritkaal’, says PM Modi.

2.38 pm: PM Modi says there is immense potential for organic farming in our country and especially in the Northeast.

2.36 pm: PM Modi bats for drip and micro-irrigation, says give water to farmers and see the wonders they can do

2.34 pm: Agriculture Research Institute in Assam is a boon for the state. It will be a platform for citizens here to contribute towards the sector, said the Prime Minister.

2.33 pm: Prime Minister Modi says several transformative initiatives have been undertaken in the last three years

2.30 pm: Modernisation of agriculture sector is vital. We want to strengthen the farmer community by doubling their incomes by 2022.

