PM launches Rs 1,000 cr schemes for Daman and Diu

Prime Minister Narendra Nodi launched several development programmes worth Rs 1,000 crore in Daman and Diu Saturday. He said these projects will boost tourism and help the common man in the Union territory. The PM inaugurated Air Odisha’s flight connecting Ahmedabad with Diu under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

Modi also launched helicopter services between Daman and Diu — to be operated by Pawan Hans Ltd — at an event here. “The air connectivity will boost tourism as tourists who want to visit the Somnath temple, Gir forest (in Gujarat) can now go (there) from Diu,” Modi said. The chopper service is expected to reduce the 16-hour distance between the two Union territories by road to an hour by flight. Modi flew to Daman from Surat in a chopper to inaugurate the flights.

In his speech, Modi congratulated the Union territory authorities for making Daman open defecation free. “The authorities have distributed over 1.40 lakh LED lights in Daman which have saved the total power bill of middle class families by Rs 7 crore,” he said.

Modi also praised the administration for building homes for labourers under PPP model and for providing them good food.

He announced a slew of development programmes for Diu and said VAT on diesel provided to fishermen have been cut to zero. Modi said under the Centre’s ‘blue revolution’ programme, the government is providing long-range fishing boats at subsidised rates.

(With PTI inputs)

