PM Modi launches book on President, gets emotional during speech about ‘Pranab da’

PM Narendra Modi. (File photo) PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday got emotional while talking about President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhawan during the launch of his book “President Pranab Mukherjee – A statesman”. The prime minister appreciated his time spent working with the President and lauded his mentorship.”Like a father figure, Pranab Da has guided me. He would tell me, Modi ji please take adequate rest, take care of your health,” the PM said.

Getting emotional during his speech, the PM said that it’s his privilege that he got to work alongside Mukherjee. “Yeh mere jeevan ka bohot bada saubhagya raha ki mujhe Pranab da ki ungli pakad kar, dilli ki zindagi me apne aap ko set karne ki suvidha mili (it was a very big privilege of my life that I eased into life in Delhi holding Pranab da’s hand),” the PM said.

He also lauded the efforts of photographer Varun Joshi towards the making of the coffee table book. The President’s term expires on July 12.

(with inputs from agencies)

