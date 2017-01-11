‘Acche din will come when Congress returns to power’: Top quotes from Rahul Gandhi’s address at Jan Vedna Sammelan

Rahul Gandhi was present at the Jan Vedna Sammelan along with other senior Congress leaders. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Rahul Gandhi was present at the Jan Vedna Sammelan along with other senior Congress leaders. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday presided over the Congress’s national convention, Jan Vedna Sammelan’, in the absence of party president Sonia Gandhi held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. In his address, he launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and the RSS over demonetisation and for “weakening all institutions — RBI, Election Commission and judiciary” in a span of two and a half years.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil told the media”: “The convention will highlight the pains and sufferings of the people due to the note ban policy of the Modi government. The party will also highlight the anti-people policies of the government,”

Watch Video

Here are the top quotes from Rahul Gandhi’s address at Jan Vedna Sammelan:

BJP under Modi has done in two and a half years what we didn’t do in 70. RBI, EC and judiciary have been weakened.

The BJP and our Prime Minister are in the habit of asking what the Congress did in the last 70 years but people of the country know that. People of the country understand the blood and tears that our leaders have given for this country.

People of India are wondering when is acche din” going to come. Let me tell the people of India that acche din will come only when Congress comes to power in 2019.

PM Modi keeps jumping from Swachch Bharat to surgical strikes to demonetisation. PM needs to spend time with farmers, labourers. Ask why auto sales have fallen suddenly, NREGA is so much in demand.

Demonetisation is just an excuse. PM Modi knows that he won’t be able to hide behind yoga and Make in India. When he got worried, he broke the spine of the Indian economy (through demonetisation).”

We will fight to protect the spirit of India — RBI, judiciary, factory workers. Won’t let two Modi, (RSS chief Mohan) Bhagwat win.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd