PM Modi just does ‘Mann ki Baat’, doesn’t listen to people’s heart: JD (U)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Reuters Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Reuters Photo)

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme, the Janata Dal (United) on Monday said the former is only interested in his own ‘Mann ki Baat’ and does not care about what the nation wants. “The Prime Minister just does his ‘Mann ki Baat’ and does not listen to the people’s heart. He also does not listen to what the opposition is saying. He hesitates in coming to parliament and just makes announcements outside parliament,” JD (U) leader K.C. Tyagi told ANI.

Talking about the cashless economy, Tyagi said his party doesn’t agree with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The underprivileged people of the villages cannot afford a cashless economy. Even in America, not more than 40 percent of the people are involved in cashless economy,” he added.

In a veiled attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Modi yesterday thanked the nation for bearing the pain post demonetisation and said the people have given a befitting reply to those attempting to mislead them.

“I congratulate the people for not only enduring the pain but also for giving appropriate answers to those who were trying to mislead them,” Prime Minister Modi said in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

Prime Minister Modi said many people had written to him and some had praised the government’s move to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes. However, they have also spoken about the problems they faced due to demonetisation, he said