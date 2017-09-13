PM Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe share bear-hug at Ahmedabad airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe as he welcomes him for the 12th Indian-Japanese summit being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe as he welcomes him for the 12th Indian-Japanese summit being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe received a warm welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the former arrived in India on Wednesday. Defying protocol, the prime minister personally went to the Ahmedabad airport to receive his Japanese counterpart and embraced him in a warm bear-hug. PM Abe, accompanied by First Lady Akie Abe is in India to attend the 12th Indian-Japanese annual summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat where the two countries will look to reinvigorate bilateral relations and defence cooperation.

PM Abe was accorded a ceremonial reception at the airport. The prime minister, PM Abe and the First Lady then set out in an open jeep for a roadshow of 8 km, the first of its kind welcome for any foreign dignitary in India. As the convoy passed, there were cultural programmes by the roadside.

PM Modi and Abe are set to hold bilateral talks at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Thursday. The two leaders are likely to discuss strategic partnership in the neighbourhood, keeping in mind China’s attempt to increase its influence in the region.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd