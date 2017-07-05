Modi in Israel: The PM is staying at the ‘most secure’ place on earth

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi being received by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday. (PTI/ PIB Photo) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi being received by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday. (PTI/ PIB Photo)

In Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been put up at King David Hotel in Jerusalem, one of the most secure locations in the world, reported The Economic Times on Wednesday. His stay, at the Presidential suite which overlooks the Old City of Jerusalem, is expected to cost Rs 1.06 crore a night. All the remaining rooms, over 100, in the hotel have been booked out for the rest of the prime minister’s delegation. King David Hotel, which has previously hosted every US President this century including Bill Clinton, George Bush, Barack Obama and more recently Donald Trump, is reportedly secured against bomb attacks and chemical attacks and can even withstand a building collapse.

“If the entire hotel is bombed, the PM’s suite will be untouched, will come down in a pod,” Sheldon Ritz, director of operations in King David Hotel, was quoted as saying by TOI. For live updates on Modi’s Israel visit, click here.

Radical Zionists attacked British officials, who were staying at the King David Hotel in 1946. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Radical Zionists attacked British officials, who were staying at the King David Hotel in 1946. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Ever since radical Zionists targetted British officials in a terrorist attack at the hotel in 1946, security has been top priority for the management. Due to the blast, which ripped through the South Wing of the hotel, the entire building had to be reconstructed. The hotel’s exterior is made of concrete and steel, its windows are bulletproof and rocket-proof, and its air conditioning system is gas-proof. Each member of the hotel’s staff is vetted by Israel’s Shin Bet security service.

At the hotel, everything from the food to the decorative flowers have been picked out by the Indian delegation. According to Ritz, Modi, who has a personal kitchen in his suite in case he needs his valet to rustle something up at the last minute, has been eating Gujarati food during his stay in Israel. “I believe he is eating Gujarati food,” Ritz said. “We got a list of food ingredients necessary to cook Indian food for the Prime Minister. The ingredients are all kosher, because in this hotel all food has to be kosher,” he added.

Restaurateur Rina Pushkarna has been heading the kitchen during Modi’s stay, Ritz added. “It’s all very spicy. Our hotel has been filled with the aroma of spices these last few days. Wonderful,” he said, reported TOI.

Modi, who arrived in Israel on Tuesday, will depart for Germany as part of his two-nation tour tomorrow. You can read the itinerary for his trip, here.

(With inputs from TOI and Economic Times)

