PM Modi is scared of Rahul Gandhi: Congress

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (File Photo)

The Congress Party on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s earthquake-like revelations, otherwise he would have accepted the challenge and ordered an inquiry into the claims made by the latter. “Definitely, to us, there is an earthquake and that earthquake took place in the minds of all BJP workers. The common people have started thinking that our Prime Minister is not a clean personality; otherwise, he would have accepted the challenge given by Rahul Gandhi. The Prime Minister is afraid of Rahul Gandhi, that is why, he could not say that he is ready to face the enquiry,” Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya told ANI.

Addressing the Banaras Hindu University faculty and students on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said, “They (Congress) have a young leader (Rahul Gandhi). He is learning to speak. From the time he has learnt to speak, there is no end to my joy.”

“If he had not spoken, this country would have had to bear a huge earthquake, but it is good he has started to speak, because now, we know there is no chance of an earthquake,” he added.

In reply, the Congress vice president said, “Make fun of me as much as you want, but answer the questions of the youth of the country. Everyday our farmers are committing suicide; we went to the PM with these problems, but he did not say even a word.”

Gandhi further accused Prime Minister Modi of aiding the loan defaulters in escaping the country by bringing forth the name of Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, who both absconded due to indulgence in corrupt practices.