PM Modi is my favourite entrepreneur: Uber CEO 

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his favourite entrepreneur saying he admires Modi’s entrepreneurial skills and commitment to progressive economic reforms in India. Khosrowshahi also discussed with PM Modi ways to create economic opportunities for a new generation of micro-entrepreneurs and help India become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, an Uber statement said in New Delhi.

“It is very difficult to be an entrepreneur, but it is more difficult to be an entrepreneur at scale,” Khosrowshahi said. “What the PM of India is doing in terms of pushing the country forward with a global view, pushing progressive reforms forward, and keeping India open and you can see the optimism in the way the economy is going, it is remarkable,” he said.

Khosrowshahi said he would like to inculcate ability to be an entrepreneur at scale, as he takes Uber forward. “To be an entrepreneur at scale is a skill that hopefully I can find as I take over Uber and look to scale and take it forward,” he said.

On his maiden trip to India this week as Uber CEO, Khosrowshahi emphasised the importance of India to Uber’s ride-sharing and food delivery businesses, as well as a source for tech talent. Khosrowshahi was on his first visit to India during February 22 and 23. He met Modi at the Economic Times Global Business Summit on February 23, the Uber statement said.

Khosrowshahi said Uber would continue to invest heavily in India across people, product, and partnerships. According to Khosrowshahi, hiring local engineers to build products for India that can then be exported to other fast-growing markets is a key focus in 2018 and beyond, the statement said.

