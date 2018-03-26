Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi ‘Big Boss’ who spies; Smriti Irani says even ‘Chhota Bheem’ would know better

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the NaMo app secretly recorded audio, video, contacts and even tracked location via GPS. (File Photo) Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the NaMo app secretly recorded audio, video, contacts and even tracked location via GPS. (File Photo)

Ramping up his attack on Narendra Modi over alleged data theft through the NaMo App, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the prime minister the “Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians”. The Congress chief said the NaMo app secretly recorded audio, video, contacts and even tracked location via GPS. Rahul’s attack came after French security researcher Elliot Alderson claimed that the NaMo app, the personal mobile application of Narendra Modi, was allegedly sharing private information of users to a third-party US company Clever Tap without their consent.

“Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends and family and even tracks your location via GPS. He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP,” Gandhi tweeted on Monday morning using the hashtag “DeleteNaMoApp”.

In another tweet, the Congress chief asserted that the PM was misusing his position to build a database of millions of Indians through the NaMo app. “Modi misusing PM position to build personal database with data on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by government. If as PM he wants to use tech to communicate with India, no problem. But use the official PMO APP for it. This data belongs to India, not Modi,” he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, has defended the app, saying, the data was being used for only analytics using third party service. It added that analytics on user data is done to offer users contextual content. Union I&B Minister Smriti Irani led the charge to counter Gandhi on Monday, saying even “Chhota Bheem” knew that app permissions don’t mean snooping. “RahulGandhi ji, even ‘Chhota Bheem’ knows that commonly asked permission on Apps doesn’t tantamount to snooping,” Irani tweeted.

The war of words came against the backdrop of the misuse of Facebook data by British firm Cambridge Analytica. The data mining and analysis firm has come under the scanner for alleged breach of Facebook user data. On Sunday, Gandhi had taken a dig at the PM through another witty tweet. “Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India’s Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your date to my friends in American companies,” he said.

