PM Modi invites President Donald Trump to visit India, White House says India ‘a true friend’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to US President Donald Trump late Tuesday night over telephone, said both leaders have agreed to work closely to strengthen bilateral ties. In a series of tweets, PM Modi on Wednesday wrote, “Had a warm conversation with President @realDonaldTrump late last evening. President @realDonaldTrump and I agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties,” he said. The prime minister added that he has invited Trump to India for an official visit.

After the phone call between the two leaders, the White House said in a statement that President Trump thinks of India as a “true friend” to the United States and has extended an invitation to PM Modi for a visit later this year. The two leaders spoke on a wide range of issues including trade, economy, defence and terrorism, the White House said. The statement also said that the two leaders have come to a resolution that the US and India needs to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the global fight against terrorism.

PM Modi was among the first five world leaders who congratulated Trump after he pulled off a victory in November last year post a closely-fought election against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. India is one of the few countries, other than Israel, with whom Trump spoke of strengthening ties if elected to power during his rallies.

President Trump at an Indian-American rally in New Jersey in October had promised that India and US will be “best friends” if he gets elected and described PM Modi as a “great man.” He also said that he is a “big fan of Hindu.”

Trump also thanked Indian-Americans at his victory speech in Orlando, Florida in December, one of the key states where he emerged victorious. “We have a lot of people here tonight from the Indian community, Hindus. We did great with the Hindus,” he had said.

