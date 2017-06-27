PM Modi invites President Donald Trump and family to India

Mentioning their mutual affinity towards the use of social media to establish a connect with the people, Donald Trump proclaimed that both the leaders of the world’s biggest democracies were ‘believers’ and they both believe in interacting with people on the social media. ( Photo: Reuters) Mentioning their mutual affinity towards the use of social media to establish a connect with the people, Donald Trump proclaimed that both the leaders of the world’s biggest democracies were ‘believers’ and they both believe in interacting with people on the social media. ( Photo: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday invited US President Donald Trump to India for a state visit. He extended the invitation during his joint press briefing with the US leader in the Rose Garden of the White House.

“Excellency, my visit today and the extensive talks I have held with you have been very successful, very fruitful. And before leaving this mic, I would like to invite you to India, along with your family. And I hope that you will give me the opportunity to welcome you and host you in India,” PM Modi said.

President Trump also confirmed that Ivanka, his daughter who assists him in the White House, will lead a US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India later this year.

This was PM Modi’s first visit to the US after President Trump took office earlier this year. The two leaders discussed a range of issues including terrorism, trade, energy, defence and security. PM Modi also attended a White House ‘working dinner’ with President Trump before flying out to Amsterdam for the final leg of his three-nation tour.

