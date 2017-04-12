PM Modi is now the most followed world leader on Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most followed world leader on Instagram. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most followed world leader on Instagram. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now become the most followed world leader on Instagram. This is according to a recent survey posted by Twiplomacy, a Twitter account that looks into the social media usage of governments and international organisations. The survey revealed that with 6.8 million followers, PM Modi leads the way followed closely by US President Donald Trump with 6.3 million followers.

Prime Minister Modi is already the most followed leader on Twitter and Facebook with 28.9 million and over 40 million followers respectively.

List of most followed world leaders on Instagram. (Source: Twitter/Twiplomacy) List of most followed world leaders on Instagram. (Source: Twitter/Twiplomacy)

Though Modi has posted only 53 photos in Instagram, compared to the US President’s 1028 posts, over the last 12 months he has enjoyed a greater interaction rate, the survey said. But the survey also shows that Trump has had greater interaction numbers – nearly 114 million, which include comments and likes.

But when it comes to effective interactions on Instagram, the Prime Minister ranks at the top, with every post by Modi receiving an average 223,000 interactions.

The survey posted by Twiplomacy was conducted by Burson-Marsteller, a PR firm, which analyzed almost 325 Instagram accounts which have a combined total of 48,705,021 followers.

Among the list of most active accounts, the External Affairs Ministry lead by Sushma Swaraj ranked sixth, at an average of 3.5 post per day.

The Burson-Marsteller study also showed that out of 191 United Nations governments, 73 per cent have an official Instagram account. The survey looked into how the world’s governments, organisations and leaders were effective, active and interacted on Instagram.

