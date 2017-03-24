PM Modi indulging in communal politics, people must respond: A G Noorani

PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha (Source: PTI Photo/File) PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Supreme Court lawyer and historian A G Noorani Thursday criticised the BJP for naming Yogi Adityanath as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and urged people to strongly respond to the appointment. He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said “power goes to the head” of anyone who gets absolute majority in elections. “The Prime Minister, who has got absolute majority, is indulging in communal politics,” he said. Noorani said when former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had got thumping election victories, the “power also went to their heads”.

“They (BJP) have come to power with absolute electorate mandate. They have made a saint the Chief Minister. They want to send a message that they will do what they want to because they have absolute majority, but people will have to respond to them with the message of Bhagat Singh,” Noorani said, while responding to questions after delivering a lecture on ‘The trial of Bhagat Singh and his relevance today’ at the Delhi Assembly on the occasion of Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other legislators attended the event.

Referring to the PM’s crematorium remark, made during his rallies before the UP elections, Noorani said, “Does the Kabristan comment suit his personality? Even councillors and MLAs would not say this… Not only Congress, they (BJP) are targeting regional parties.” Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, who was part of the audience, asked if he did not have faith in the people’s mandate. “People are misled, but they should not be hated, instead they should be led,” Noorani responded.

The author and historian also urged the Delhi government to publish the complete court proceedings of Bhagat Singh’s trial and material from his notebooks for the benefit of the public, and offered his own services to collate the material. “Bhagat Singh is alive in the sense that his legacy is with us. He is relevant because he resisted injustice and falsehood,” he said.

