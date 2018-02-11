PM Modi inaugurates project for first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

PM Modi with the replica of the temple in Dubai. (ANI/Twitter) PM Modi with the replica of the temple in Dubai. (ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the project for the first Hindu temple to be built in UAE capital Abu Dhabi. While launching the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Temple project via video conference, Modi said, “I believe this temple will not be only unique in terms of architecture and splendour, but will also give a message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to people across the world.”

The ceremony was live streamed to the Dubai Opera House where PM Modi was interacting with the Indian community. He also thanked Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on behalf of 125 crore Indians for the construction of the temple. Temple Committee members had presented the temple literature to Modi and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi.

The temple, which will come up on 55,000 square metres of land, will be hand-carved by Indian temple artisans and assembled in the UAE. It will be completed by 2020 and will be open to people of all religious backgrounds. It will also be the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, a BAPS spokesperson said.

PM Modi, who made his first trip to UAE after assuming office in 2015, thanked the gulf countries which provided a home like environment to almost 30 lakh people from India who are living there. “India’s jump in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Rankings from 142 to 100 is unprecedented. But we are not satisfied with this, we want to improve even more. We will do whatever it takes to achieve it. I assure you that we will work together to bring to reality the dreams you see, here and in India,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Dubai: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Temple project #ModiInUAE pic.twitter.com/NOO6JZzHPj — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

