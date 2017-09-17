PM Modi inaugurates  Sardar Saovar Narmada dam: When World Bank refused loan, temples donated funds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sardar Sarovar Dam. (Twitter/PMO) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sardar Sarovar Dam. (Twitter/PMO)

Dedicating the Sardar Saovar Narmada Dam to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recollected the obstacles his government had to overcome to successfully complete the project.

Describing the Namrada dam as “an engineering miracle”, PM Modi said that a massive misinformation campaign was launched against the project. He added that because of the obstructions, River Narmada suffered the most. “In the obstructions created by forces against Narmada project, Maa Narmada has suffered the most,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister was addressing a rally in Dabhoi district of Gujarat after inaugurating the Sardar Saovar Dam.

PM Modi said that his government has overcome “all conspiracies” against the Sardar Sarovar Dam to complete the project. “When then government refused funds, we decided World bank or no world bank, we will build Sardar Sarovar with our hands. When world bank refused money for Sardar Sarovar Dam, temples of Gujarat had donated money for the project. We overcame all conspiracies against Maa Narmada to complete the Sardar Sarovar project,” he said. Modi added that Narmada will become a hub of tourism.

PM Modi went on to stress the need for development of water resources in the country. “Nothing is bigger impediment to development than water,” Modi said.

“As Gujarat Chief Minister, I visited BSF post and saw they had no drinking water. I had resolved that I will bring Narmada waters to my country’s Jawan at Pakistan border in Gujarat, 700 km away. When a son gives water to its parched mother earth, what can be a bigger feeling of satisfaction,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to tribals for sacrificing their land for the project. “I want to thank Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and my adivasi brothers who gave up their land,” he said.

Pitching his idea of a “new India”, PM Modi said he continue to work for the dreams of people. “I will leave no stone unturned to achieve New India like Mahatma Gandhi achieved a new India earlier. I am living for your dreams, I will also exhaust myself to for your dreams; for New India,” he said.

Modi went on to say that he does not believe in doing “small things”. “You know me; I can’t do small things. I don’t think small, don’t do small. With 1.25 billion people with me, I can’t dream small,” he said.

