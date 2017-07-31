PM Modi inaugurates extension building of Parliament House annexe

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan after inaugurating the Parliament House Annexe Extension Building in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo by Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan after inaugurating the Parliament House Annexe Extension Building in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo by Kamal Singh)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated a new building within the Parliament House complex which will house rooms and offices of various parliamentary committees. The new extension building to the Parliament House annexe is said to be energy efficient and will use solar technology to save conventional power.

The new structure has two blocs. While one houses committee rooms and an auditorium, the ‘high rise’ block houses offices of chairpersons of various committees. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar and Urban Development minister Narendra Singh Tomar were also present at the ceremony.

