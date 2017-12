PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath onboard Delhi Metro (Source: Twitter/ANI) PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath onboard Delhi Metro (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, which will connect Botanical Garden with Kalkaji Mandir metro station, and said decisions taken by the government were about national interest and not political gains.

Addressing a public meeting at Amity University grounds in Noida after taking a ride till Okhla Bird Sanctuary station with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the PM said, “Governance cannot happen when the dominant thought process begins at ‘Mera Kya’ and ends at ‘Mujhe Kya. We have changed these mindsets. For us, decisions are about national interest and not political gains.”

The 12.64km section of the new line has seven stations along the way and the entire journey on the stretch is expected to last 20 minutes. The line is scheduled to be extended till Janakpuri in west Delhi by March 2018.

Praising Adityanath for braving the “Noida jinx” that kept previous CMs away from the state’s urban hub, the PM said even though faith was important, there was no space for blind faith in this era of technology and digitisation. “Due to his dress, few people find it fashionable to believe Yogi Adityanath is not modern enough. But it is Adityanath who has done what CMs of UP did not do – he has come to Noida. Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable,” Modi asserted.

The name of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was conspicuous by its absence from Modi’s speech even though the UP CM’s name was repeated many times. A controversy erupted after AAP last week claimed that Kejriwal was not invited to the Metro launch event. Senior leader Sanjay Singh criticised the Centre for its “hatred” towards Kejriwal, terming the Delhi CM’s exclusion “cheap mentality”.

Both the Delhi government and the Centre are equal partners in the DMRC. The row also comes at a time when the Delhi government and the Centre are locked in a tussle over the recent Metro fare hike.

Monday was also the birthday of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Modi paid rich tributes to the senior BJP leader. “24th December 2002…Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji took a ride on the metro. This was a historic moment. Since then, it has been 15 years and the Metro network in NCR has expanded considerably,” the PM said, adding that travelling on a metro should be a “prestige issue”.

Stressing on the importance of mass transit systems to reduce the import of petrol, the PM said the government had set a target to achieve the feat by 2022. “In 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom, I dream that we live in an India in which our petrol imports reduce. In order to achieve this, state-of-the-art mass transit systems are the need of the hour,” he said. The country’s gross petroleum imports in value terms increased 12 per cent to $7.4 billion in August.

After storming to power in 2014, the PM had made “Minimum government, maximum governance” its mantra. Citing examples of good governance his three-year regime has brought, the PM said, “An extra 20 lakh tonne of urea was produced without adding any new factories. Highways are being constructed at double the pace than that of the UPA government. Cargo handling is growing by 11 per cent. Production of renewable energy (solar, hydro, wind, nuclear) has doubled.”

Adityanath, who visited the city the second time in three days, announced the launch of two new metro lines in Kanpur and Agra. He said the Magenta line would be a milestone towards realising the dreams of development for the Noida region. “This step will prove to be a milestone towards realizing the dreams of development for Noida and Greater Noida region,” he said.

