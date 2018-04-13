Congress left no stone un-turned to insult Ambedkar when he was alive: PM Modi

PM Modi addressing the inaugural function of Ambedkar memorial. PM Modi addressing the inaugural function of Ambedkar memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and accused it of closing the files related to Babasaheb Ambedkar and removing any mention of the latter and his work from the country’s history. While addressing the gathering at the inauguration of Dr. BR Ambedkar National Memorial at Alipur Road in the national capital, the PM said the previous UPA government had failed to do much for the man who wrote our Constitution.

“The Congress used all its power to remove any mention of Babasaheb Ambedkar and his work from the country’s history. This is the bitter truth of history that when Babasaheb was alive, Congress left no stone un-turned to insult him,” Modi said.

Accusing the party of stalling all projects which was initiated during Vajpayee’s regime, he said, “After Atal Ji’s govt, when the Congress came to power, they closed the files related to this project, when we were given a chance to serve people in 2014, we dug out the files and worked on it.”

The prime minister also said that inaugurating the memorial was an emotional moment for him and said this will help people know more about Ambedkar. “It is a matter of fortune for the government that we have got an opportunity to develop five places associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar. This memorial is a symbol of an ordinary person’s extraordinary life,” he said.

He added, “Many of you must have visited the Ambedkar centre in Delhi. In 1992, the idea had come but the project was stalled for 22 years. In April 2015, I was lucky enough to inaugurate the centre.”

Modi said that while the earlier governments refused to take accountability, the present NDA government ensured that this culture was changed. “We have attempted to develop a work culture where we will inaugurate what we have laid foundation for,” he said.

