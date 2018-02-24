PM Modi in Tamil Nadu LIVE UPDATES: PM reaches Chennai to launch Amma scooter scheme for women

The PM was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, Dy CM O Panneerselvam and others at Chennai airport (ANI) The PM was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, Dy CM O Panneerselvam and others at Chennai airport (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Chennai and will launch the Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Amma scooter scheme’ for women on the birth anniversary of late chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. The PM was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and others at Chennai airport.

Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and his deputy, O Panneerselvam have unveiled a statue of Jayalalithaa at AIADMK office and are scheduled to launch its official mouthpiece today, according to reports.

Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016 after suffering from prolonged illness. She was a popular star of Tamil cinema during the 1960s and 1970s. The state witnessed a political chaos following the death of Jayalalithaa as AIADMK was split into two factions. Both warring factions struck a deal in August to merge together. Palaniswami assumed the office of the Chief Minister on February 16, 2017.

