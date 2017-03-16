PM Modi in Rajya Sabha, Opposition members taunt saying ‘dekho dekho kaun aaya hai’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks for a Cabinet meeting at Parliament Library in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks for a Cabinet meeting at Parliament Library in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked into the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour on Thursday, he was greeted with taunts from the Opposition benches. “Dekho Dekho Kaun aaya hai,(Look who has come, the lion of India has arrived),” they jeered in unison. Members of the BJP responded saying “Hindustan ka sher aaya hai (the lion of India has arrived).”

The Prime Minister was in the House for no longer than 15 minutes as he listened to queries from the members on vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalayas and cases of manual scavenging. Question relating to the Prime Minister and his office are scheduled to be raised in the Rajya Sabha every Thursday. It was his first appearance in the Rajya Sabha after the BJP’s histroic sweep in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Later, the House witnessed heated exchanges between treasury benches and Congress members over the alleged involvement of a BJP leader in the Jalpaiguri child trafficking case. Trouble began soon after Rajani Patil of Congress raised the issue of child trafficking at Jalpaiguri in which BJP West Bengal women’s wing leader has been arrested. Deputy Chairman P J Kurien asked her not to take any name.

She said 40 per cent of human trafficking cases in India are reported from Assam and West Bengal. As she was elaborating her point, BJP MP Rupa Ganguly suddenly stood up and claimed that personal allegations were being levelled against her. This led to heated arguments between members of the ruling party and the Congress. Amid the heated exchanges, Kurien said if the name of an MP has been taken “directly or indirectly” by which people can understand who it is meant for, will be expunged.

The West Bengal CID had unearthed the child trafficking racket during raids at homes and nursing homes in Baduria area of North 24 Parganas district and Behala in the southern fringes of Kolkata and some other parts of south Bengal in November last year.

