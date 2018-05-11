Modi in Nepal LIVE UPDATES: PM will hold extensive talks with Nepalese counterpart KP Oli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Nepal on Friday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. This will be Modi’s third visit to Nepal and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new Government in Nepal. Modi on Thursday described his two-day visit to Nepal as a reflection of his government’s commitment to “neighbourhood first” policy and said as the Himalayan state entered a new era, India would continue to remain its steadfast partner. “It reflects the high priority, India, and personally I, attach to our age-old, close and friendly ties with Nepal,” the PM said in a statement. PM Modi will land in the temple town of Janakpur, 225 km from capital Kathmandu this morning and then leave for Kathmandu in the afternoon where he will call on Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun and President Bidya Devi Bhandari.
Live Blog
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Nepal. Follow LIVE UPDATES here:
Later in the evening, Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Oli. Leaders of various political parties in the country will call on Prime Minister Modi in Kathmandu. On Saturday, Prime Minister will visit historic Muktinath temple in Mustang district situated in north-west Nepal to offer prayers Modi will attend a reception hosted by Ambassador Puri in his honour.
Prime Minister Modi will make several major announcements on bilateral ties between India and Nepal. Official sources in New Delhi earlier said that during Modi’s two-day visit, India will seek to consolidate relationship with the new Nepalese government headed by Oli who has returned to power riding on a spectacular electoral victory and now leads a stable dispensation after years of political instability.
Highlights
Keeping up with the motto sabka saath, sabka vikas, Modi said, “Prime Minister Oli and I will have the opportunity to take forward our recent wide-ranging discussions in New Delhi on issues of mutual interest, and to advance our cooperative partnership across diverse sectors.