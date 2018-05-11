Modi in Nepal LIVE UPDATES: PM will hold extensive talks with Nepalese counterpart KP Oli

PM Modi to meet Nepal PM KP Oli in Nepal today. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Later in the evening, Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Oli. Leaders of various political parties in the country will call on Prime Minister Modi in Kathmandu. On Saturday, Prime Minister will visit historic Muktinath temple in Mustang district situated in north-west Nepal to offer prayers Modi will attend a reception hosted by Ambassador Puri in his honour.

Prime Minister Modi will make several major announcements on bilateral ties between India and Nepal. Official sources in New Delhi earlier said that during Modi’s two-day visit, India will seek to consolidate relationship with the new Nepalese government headed by Oli who has returned to power riding on a spectacular electoral victory and now leads a stable dispensation after years of political instability.