PM Modi in Mysuru: Congress like bump in path to development

Congress governments in India act like speed-breakers in the path of rapid development envisaged by the BJP government at the centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Monday. In an apparent response to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s charge that PM Modi is steering the nation with his eyes on the rear view mirror, leading to accidents like demonetization, the Prime Minister compared the Congress party to “road bumps in the path of development” at a BJP rally in poll-bound Karnataka.

“My desire and the desire of the BJP government in Delhi is to develop the country at a rapid pace and bumps cause slowdown in these efforts. Congress governments work as road bumps and slowdown development,” the Prime Minister told a rally at the Maharaja College grounds in Mysuru. Modi called on the people of Mysuru, the home district of Karnataka’s Congress CM Siddaramaiah, to choose a “mission-minded” government rather than a “commission-minded” one. The BJP considers the nation a family and works for the nation with a mission, he stated.

“We should work only for the nation and for our government the nation is a family. You must travel around and motivate everyone to be part of the BJP family and convince people that you need government with a mission and not one that is after commission,” the Prime Minister said.

Projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore that have been sanctioned in the past eight to ten years have not been implemented and the costs have escalated, he said. “We are trying to implement such schemes,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi announced two new programs for the city of Mysuru – expansion of the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway into a six-lane highway at a cost Rs 6,400 crore and a new railway station for the city at a cost of Rs 8000 crore. He also flagged off a Mysuru-Udaipur Palace train aimed at serving tourists visiting the two cities.

