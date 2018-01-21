PM Modi in interview: Judiciary capable of resolving its crisis, Govt, parties must stay out of it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

In his first remarks on the ongoing judicial crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government and political parties should stay out of the issues plaguing the country’s Supreme Court. “Govt, political parties must stay out of judicial crisis. The judiciary has a very bright past and has very capable people, they will sit together and find a solution to problems,” PM Modi said in an interview with Times Now.

The reaction comes for the first time since the top four judges of the SC in an unprecedented move did a press conference to bring out the issues prevailing in the Supreme Court. In an open rebellion against CJI Dipak Misra, the four judges highlighted the problems related to allotment of cases.

PM Modi also targeted his rivals over their opposition to demonetisation and the implementation of GST. “People tried to start a fire, they even attempted to incite riots, they knocked supreme court’s door, they tried everything possible. These attempts were to save those who were hoarding black money, to save corrupt people, to save the dishonest,” he said.

Reflecting on three years of his government, PM Modi claimed that they have strengthened the Indian economy by controlling inflation, increasing FDI and limiting fiscal deficit. Modi rejected the criticism of providing a jobless growth, saying “lies” were being spread about employment generation.

With eight states going into the election this year, Modi did not fail to attack Congress. Targetting the Rahul Gandhi-led party Modi said, “Congress-free India slogan was not only about polls but about eradicating Congress culture of casteism, dynastic rule and corruption.”

Meanwhile, CJI Dipak Misra has examined suggestions from stakeholders to bring transparency in allocation of sensitive PILs to judges.

