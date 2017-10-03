Modi in Bilaspur LIVE updates: PM lays foundation stone of AIIMS

Union Health Minister J P Nadda inspecting the preparations for the rally of PM Narendra Modi at Bilaspur on Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Union Health Minister J P Nadda inspecting the preparations for the rally of PM Narendra Modi at Bilaspur on Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday after he laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1350 crore AIIMS project. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Una and a steel processing plant at Khandrori in Kangra district via video conference from Bilaspur.

The venue of choice for the BJP rally is interesting as Bilaspur is the hometown of Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who is believed to be one of the chief ministerial aspirants.

PM Modi in Bilaspur LIVE updates:

1.00 pm: PM Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS in Bilaspur.

12.56 pm: Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh honours PM Modi with Himachali cap at the venue of official function.

12.38 pm: PM Modi reached Bilaspur. He was received by CM Virbhadra Singh, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Union Ministers Birender Singh, Satyapal Singh, Vishnu Deo Sai and Thawar Chand Gehlot and MP Shanta Kumar, Anurag Thakur, state BJP president Satpal Satti and Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Dev Vrat.

12.11 pm: PM Modi leaves for Bilaspur.

11.45 am: BJP supporters from three assembly constituencies of Bilaspur will be attending the rally. The constituencies have a large population of those displaced by the Bhakra-Nangal dam. They will be ferried in 60 boats to reach the rally.

11.40 am: Modi will land at HPCA’s Cricket Stadium, a brain child of Anurag Thakur, at 12.15 pm and head to the Indoor Sports complex where he will also be joined by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, state Governor Achraya Devvrat, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

11.35 am: Due to his previous association, Modi considers the state as his second home. He had worked in the state as party in-charge in 1998 when the BJP had formed the government under Prem Kumar Dhumal.

11.30 am: This will be Modi’s third visit to Himachal Pradesh, after he addressed two “Parivartan” rallies at Mandi and Shimla.

