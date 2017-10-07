Centre has tried to make the tax simpler, says PM Modi in Gujarat: Everything that has happened

PM Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Gujarat’s Dwarka (Source: Twitter/ @PIB_India) PM Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Gujarat’s Dwarka (Source: Twitter/ @PIB_India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, on Saturday laid foundation stone for various projects in Dwarka and Surendranagar. Addressing a public meeting in his home state Gujarat, Modi hailed the sweeping changes announced in the recently-held 22nd meeting of the GST Council which gave relief to small and medium business.

During his two-day tour, PM Modi is expected to address as many as six public meetings launching various schemes and projects at five places in three regions of the state. Hundreds of buses were arranged by state govt to ferry people to PM Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Dwarka and Surendranagar.

Here are the top developments from PM Modi’s day-1 visit in Gujarat.

* PM Modi, today, laid foundation stone of a bridge between Okha and the Bet Dwarka worth more than Rs 8000 crore. Putting emphasis on building infrastructure, he said infrastructure should enhance economic activities and add to the atmosphere of development. “Today I am seeing a very different mood here in Dwarka. There is tremendous enthusiasm here. What we are working towards is not merely a bridge to reach Bet Dwarka, it connects us to our history and culture.”

* Addressing a public meeting in Dwarka, PM Modi said that the government is taking steps for the empowerment of fishermen. He said the blue economy should help further progress in India and that there should be port-led developments. Mentioning the Kandla Port, he said, “New lease of life was added to Alang, steps were taken for the welfare of the labourers working there. These are steps we are taking towards development.”

* Emphasising on the development of Marine policy, Modi announced a specialised institution for modernising marine security apparatus in Dwarka.

* PM Modi heaped praise on the sweeping changes announced by Arun Jaitley regarding the GST, saying the business class should not be caught in red-tape. Modi said the government had earlier stated that it will study the GST for three months following its implementation and then fix the problems.”(We had said)…Wherever there are problems in these three months, as in the areas of management, shortage of technology, problems related to rules, complaints regarding rates, trouble in practical experience of business class, we will address it,” he said.

*The prime minister said when there is trust in the government and honesty is seen behind decisions, then the country joins in despite difficulties. “I can experience this and I am thankful to the people ofthe country for the way they have welcomed our effort to make simple tax simpler,” Modi said.

* Moving ahead, PM Modi also laid foundation stone of the green field airport at Rajkot by unveiling a digital plaque at a ceremony organised at Chotila. He said that aviation is not about rich people but is made affordable for the less privileged people. “Who imagined in this district that an airport will come? Is this not development? Is this kind of development not needed…such development works will empower citizens.”

*Road projects were also inaugurated in today’s visit by PM Modi. The NH47 and state highway projects were given a green signal. “Rajkot-Ahmedabad road was narrow and many used to get killed in road accidents, when BJP came to power in 1995, then CM Keshubhai Patel decided to widen the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway into 4 lanes,” added the PM.

* Surendranagar dairy projects were also given a boost. PM Modi dedicated public drinking water project and milk processing and packaging plant of Surendranagar dairy for Surendranagar.

* Water irrigation projects in Surendranagar was also one of many projects that were inaugurated on Saturday. “Surendranagar is likely to harvest a bumper crop this year. Adopt drip, sprinkler irrigation to usher in a new revolution, micro irrigation, adoption of technology will play a major role for doubling the income of farmers by 2022,” said PM Modi.

