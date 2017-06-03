Modi in France live updates: PM meets French President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. (Source: PMO/Twitter handle) Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. (Source: PMO/Twitter handle)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Paris on the last leg of his four-nation tour of Europe and met newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron with an aim to bolster the bilateral strategic ties and discuss key issues like terrorism and climate change. Both nations are expected to issue a joint declaration after the Modi-Macron meeting at the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the President of France. Global issues such as UN Security Council reforms and India’s permanent membership of the UN Security Council and counter-terrorism cooperation are likely to be discussed during the meeting.

Below are the live updates:

4.55 pm: Watch it LIVE

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi interacts with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/bbF7H8ZiTy — ANI (@ANI_news) June 3, 2017

4.48 pm: “France is one of our most important Strategic Partners. I look forward to meeting President Macron and have discussions on issues of mutual interest,” Modi had said ahead of his visit to Paris.

4.45 pm: Prime Minister Modi is currently holding talks with French President Macron at Elysee Palace, the official residence of the President of France.

France: PM Narendra Modi interacts with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris. pic.twitter.com/BPegadOkJe — ANI (@ANI_news) June 3, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd