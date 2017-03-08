PM Modi in Bharuch: ‘We can’t live in 20th century and compete with 21st century world’

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the four-lane extradosed bridge over the Narmada in Bharuch Tuesday. Bhupendra Rana PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the four-lane extradosed bridge over the Narmada in Bharuch Tuesday. Bhupendra Rana

Inaugurating the cable-stayed bridge built on Narmada river on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his predecessor Keshubhai Patel for broadening the road connecting Ahmedabad and Rajkot which was earlier prone to accidents. Speaking at the Navsari Agricultural University campus in Bharuch, Modi also took a dig at the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government for slow development works.

Modi said, “The country has to be modern…we cannot live as per ancient times… we cannot live in the twentieth century and compete with the 21st century world)”.

Modi added, “They (Congress) had started the project of optical fibre network and fixed the target to cover 1.25 lakh villages. After we came to power and took details of it, we found that they had covered only 59 villages. We worked seriously on it and till date, we have finished the work in 68,000 villages.

Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said, “Now, some people are trying to take credit for this bridge. They are roaming around here and there, encashing on the opportunity… they don’t want to do any work.” The Gujarat Congress Monday circulated letters to media, showing the efforts taken by Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel to push for the bridge. Patel, Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, hails from Bharuch.