India’s growing respect at world stage was visible at ‘Howdy, Modi’: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said India’s stature is rising on the world stage and a glimpse of that was seen during the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston on his recent US visit.

Addressing an event organised by Gujarat BJP at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to felicitate him for his speech at the UN General Assembly, PM Modi said, “India’s reputation is increasing in the entire world today. It is felt through the respect and acceptance towards the country.”

The stage for the event had a huge photo from the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event where Modi and US President Donald Trump are seen holding hands and walking among the crowd in the stadium. The road leading to the airport had similar posters from the event.

On the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event, PM Modi said it was a talking point among all world leaders he met after the event. “Every leader from all around the world knew about the status, the reputation and other details of ‘Howdy, Modi!’,” he said. The PM said the world witnessed a specimen of India’s might in the Houston show. He also said the Republicans and Democrats attending the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event was very special.

On Trump attending the event, PM Modi said, “The fact that the US President came to the Indian event and stayed there for such a long time was great. After speeches, when I requested him, he came for a round of stadium without considering security protocol,” he said.

The PM said the strength and value of Indian passport has increased today. “Those who have an Indian passport are looked by the world with pride and respect today,” he said. “The world can see that India is at the forefront of several positive changes taking place at the world stage. The fact that India always believes in taking everyone along has also been noted,” he added.

Referring to his first speech in the UN after becoming the prime minister in 2014, PM Modi said, “When I went to the UN after winning elections in 2014, I had proposed for the International Yoga Day. That proposal was approved with maximum support in very less time. It was indeed a big incident in the UN’s 70 year history.”

PM Modi also spoke about the “immense enthusiasm” at the UN for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations. He shared an incident where singers of over 150 countries rendered Gandhiji’s famous ‘Vaishnav Jan..’ bhajan in their language. Follow Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Live Updates

“I met some of these people. I asked them do they understand the meaning of the song? And I was surprised when they told me that they had understood the essence and message of the song before singing it,” he said.

“I believe this is one of kind of tribute the world has given to Gandhiji on his 150th anniversary,” he added.

The PM also said the message of Mahatman Gandhi is immortal and will remain relevant for the generations to come. “Take any problem the world faces, the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi offer solutions to those challenges,” he said. “UN proudly gave tributes to Gandhiji. Issues like environment were discussed. There too Gandhi was reflected. Universal health care was discussed. There too India’s Ayushman Bharat scheme was discussed,” he added.