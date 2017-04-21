PM Modi honours babus for implementing govt’s priority programmes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the awards for implementation of the central government’s priority programmes. A total of 12 awards, 10 under the five priority programmes category and two under the innovation category, were given by the prime minister on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

Under the innovation category, Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district was awarded for the initiative ‘Cashless village Palnar’ and Dungarpur district of Rajasthan was honoured for the “Solar Urja Lamps Project”. For the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, Mizoram’s Siaha district was awarded in North East and hill states category, while Banaskantha district of Gujarat was honoured under the category of other states.

For the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the awards were given to Gomati district (Tripura) and Jalna district of Maharashtra. Solan district of Himachal Pradesh and Nizamabad district of Telangana received the award under the e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM).

Sivasagar district of Assam and Bihar’s Nalanda were felicitated for the good work done under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana.

For Start-Up India, the award was given to the state of Gujarat and for Stand-Up India, the award went to North and Middle Andaman of Andaman & Nicobar islands. The prime minister also released two books “New Beginning” on Innovations for the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence and “Fostering Excellence” for initiatives under identified priority programmes.

During the function, “Making New India-2017”, a film by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances was also screened. Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that this year, 599 districts participated in the PM’s awards competition, as compared to 74 districts last year.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances made an elaborate exercise through an online platform for young officers and 615 IAS officers of four batches (2013-2016) spent about 2,000 hours and provided their inputs on this platform, he said.

