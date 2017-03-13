PM Modi extends Holi greetings: ‘May the festival spread joy & warmth everywhere’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

After securing a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, PM Narendra Modi on Monday extended Holi greetings to the people of the country. “होली के पावन पर्व की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on the festival of colours, Holi. May the festival spread joy & warmth everywhere,” he tweeted.

In his victory speech on Sunday, PM Modi described the results as a foundation for a ‘New India’. Stressing on the betterment of the poor, he said that if poor are educated and looked after, they will serve the society in a better way. He aims to transform India by 2022 with emerging ‘New India’ and development in the country.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif greeted Hindus living the country on Holi. According to local media reports, Sharif said his government will safeguard the rights of minorities and ensure equal rights to all citizens on the basis of the teachings of Islam and the provisions of the Constitution.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee also joined PM Modi in wishing everyone a happy Holi.

On the occasion of Holi, President Pranab Mukherjee also extended his greetings on twitter marking this Holi as the beginning of a new phase of peace and prosperity in the country.

Here are other leaders who wished Holi on twitter.

