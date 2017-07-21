PM Modi holds first of nine interactions with MPs

PM Modi has asked the MPs to cooperate with the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh in its welfare initiatives, especially in rural areas July 7, 2017. (REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/file) PM Modi has asked the MPs to cooperate with the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh in its welfare initiatives, especially in rural areas July 7, 2017. (REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had a series of meetings with BJP MPs during the budget session of Parliament, has begun a fresh round of interactions in the monsoon session to exhort them to work hard at implementing the government schemes. Modi met parliamentarians from eastern Uttar Pradesh Thursday. Along with BJP president Amit Shah, Modi held the interactive session over breakfast at his official residence. He asked the MPs to campaign intensely about the government’s social schemes and GST, said sources.

During the monsoon session, ending August 11, the Prime Minister will hold nine such sessions. Unlike in the budget session, the groups will be smaller so that more members would get an opportunity to give their feedback and spell out problems they face in their constituencies, said a BJP MP who attended Thursday’s breakfast meeting.

The PM has asked the MPs to cooperate with the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh in its welfare initiatives, especially in rural areas. “He also said that GST would be beneficial to small traders and businessmen and would expedite the transportation of goods,” said a source. According to an MP, Modi has asked them to “communicate effectively” about programmes and how they touch the lives of the poor. In the meeting, MPs told the Prime Minister that programmes such as crop insurance scheme, Khelo India, Ujjwala Yojana etc have brought in many changes in their society. Shah reminded the MPs about their responsibilities to society, sources said.

