PM Modi holds first bilateral meeting with US President Trump, vows to defeat scourge of terrorism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint news conference with U.S. President Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. (REUTERS Photo) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint news conference with U.S. President Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. (REUTERS Photo)

Asserting that India and USA are the “global engines of growth”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said eliminating the menace of terrorism is among the topmost priorities for both the democratic nations. Addressing a joint presser with US President Donald Trump at Rose Garden in the White House, the Prime Minister stated his discussions with Trump was an important page in the history of India-US relationship. “We talked about terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fight against terrorism and their safe havens is an important part of our cooperation,” Modi said.

His statement came after both India and US held delegation level talks in the cabinet room at the White House. Both leaders’ strong assertion of uprooting the scourge of terrorism assumes significance as US declared Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist just hours before Modi-Trump meeting.

PM Modi also said they explored the ways to push the bilateral strategic ties and insisted that talks have been very significant in every aspect. “Trade, commerce and investment are key areas. Technology, innovation and knowledge economy are also areas we are actively looking at,” he pointed out. He said both nations have agreed to work closely on boosting maritime trade and cooperation.

On the defence front, Modi said, “Peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region is our focus.” He also stressed that both nations’ growing security and defense co-operation was very important. He pointed out that increasing instability in Afghanistan was a cause of concern and said India were having close consultation, communication and coordination with the US in this regard.

Modi also invited US President Trump and his family to visit India. Prior to the meet, Modi was accorded a warm welcome with the US President and the first lady Melania coming out of the White House to receive him. At the White House portico, they exchanged pleasantries and had a brief interaction before going inside for the summit meeting.

Striking a similar note on terrorism, Trump said both nations are “determined” to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them. “The security partnership between the US and India is incredibly important. Both our nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism and we are both determined to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them. We will destroy radical islamic terrorism,” Trump said.

Trump also said India has a true friend in the White House and insisted “our ties have never been stronger and better.”

